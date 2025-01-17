Media Personality Trisha Paytas Announces ‘The Eras Of Trish’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess)—Nationally recognized media personality, entrepreneur and author Trisha Paytas has announced her 2025 tour, The Eras of Trish Tour. Throughout the year, Paytas will bring her trademark humor to audiences in nearly 30 cities across the United States and Canada.
Stops include Indianapolis, IN; Toronto, Ontario, CA; Dallas, TX; Atlanta, GA; Cincinnati, OH; Minneapolis, MN; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Nashville, TN; Pittsburgh, PA and more.
Tickets go on sale in each market on Friday (January 17) at 10 am local time. You can purchase them HERE.
The tour, made possible by Outback Presents, kicks off on February 20 in Indianapolis, IN, at Clowes Memorial Hall.
The Eras of Trish Tour Dates:
Feb 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall
Feb 21 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
Feb 22 – Toronto, ON, CA – Massey Hall
Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
March 1 – Salt Lake City, IT – Kingsbury Hall
March 2 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
March 14 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
March 15 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
March 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
March 28 – Tysons, VA – Capitol One Hall
March 29 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
April 3 – Cleveland, OH – Connor Palace
April 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
April 5 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
April 25 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
April 26 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
May 2 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
May 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
May 16 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
May 17 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
May 18 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
May 29 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
May 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
May 31 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
June 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
June 7 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort