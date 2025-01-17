Media Personality Trisha Paytas Announces ‘The Eras Of Trish’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess)—Nationally recognized media personality, entrepreneur and author Trisha Paytas has announced her 2025 tour, The Eras of Trish Tour. Throughout the year, Paytas will bring her trademark humor to audiences in nearly 30 cities across the United States and Canada.

Stops include Indianapolis, IN; Toronto, Ontario, CA; Dallas, TX; Atlanta, GA; Cincinnati, OH; Minneapolis, MN; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Nashville, TN; Pittsburgh, PA and more.

Tickets go on sale in each market on Friday (January 17) at 10 am local time. You can purchase them HERE.

The tour, made possible by Outback Presents, kicks off on February 20 in Indianapolis, IN, at Clowes Memorial Hall.

The Eras of Trish Tour Dates:

Feb 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

Feb 21 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

Feb 22 – Toronto, ON, CA – Massey Hall

Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

March 1 – Salt Lake City, IT – Kingsbury Hall

March 2 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

March 14 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

March 15 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

March 28 – Tysons, VA – Capitol One Hall

March 29 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

April 3 – Cleveland, OH – Connor Palace

April 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

April 5 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

April 25 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

April 26 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

May 2 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

May 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

May 16 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

May 17 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

May 18 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

May 29 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

May 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

May 31 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

June 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

June 7 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort