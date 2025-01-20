The Long-Running Cambridge Folk Festival Cancels For 2025

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the long-running British music fest, the Cambridge Folk Festival, announced that the event will be on hiatus in 2025.

Organized by Cambridge City Council, Cambridge Folk Festival has taken place since 1965 and would have marked its 50th anniversary this year.

The fest has developed a reputation for lineups featuring both established artists such as Robert Plant, Joan Baez, James Taylor, Van Morrison, Nick Cave, Lady Blackbird, Peggy Seeger and Suzanne Vega, along with rising stars on the folks scene.

In announcing the hiatus, organizers said:

“This decision marks an important step in the evolution of the festival. It has such a special legacy and we are committed to seeing it thrive for future generations as it has done over the past 60 years.”

“We know how dear the Folk Festival is to so many, and the impact it has on all those working in the music industry. It is dear to us too and we are committed to using our resources this year to explore new opportunities ahead of returning in summer 2026 with a fantastic festival.”

“Hearing from all of those who have supported the festival in the past will be a vital part of developing the festival for the future, as is hearing from those potential new audiences who haven’t attended before. We will be asking for feedback during 2025 and want to hear from as many people as possible.”

Fans who purchased tickets for 2025 will be contacted with additional information, according to organizers.