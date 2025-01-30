Ben Vaughn, President & CEO of Warner/Chappell Nashville, Dead At 49

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Ben Vaughn, the veteran music publisher and President & CEO of Warner/Chappell Nashville, died suddenly on Thursday. He was 49.

According to Axios, Warner-Chappell announced Vaughn’s passing in an internal memo to the company’s employees on Thursday.

“First and foremost, Ben was an extraordinary human being,” Warner Chappell co-chairs Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall said in the memo obtained by Music Business Worldwide. “He met everyone with enthusiasm, warmth, and generosity. His smile was huge, and his sense of humor was infectious.”

A longtime figure in the Nashville music community, Vaughn was elevated to his current role in the Nashville office of Warner’s music publishing division in 2019 after serving as President of Warner/Chappell Nashville since 2017.

Vaughn was named as Billboard’s Nashville Power Players and 40 Under 40 lists multiple times and served on the board of organizations such as the Country Music Association, and Belmont University’s Advisory board. He was also a member of the National Music Publisher’s Association and a former Chair of the ACM board.