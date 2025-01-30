New Music Label prairy Launches, Promising Faster Deals and Artist Support

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess — Prairy, new music label aiming to revolutionize the way artists fund, create, and share their work, has officially launched.

With a focus on speed and efficiency, prairy bills itself as delivering high-quality support to artists in a fraction of the time required by traditional labels.

Founded by industry veterans Joseph Morrison (former Head of Creative at 10K Projects), Amy Hart (former Head of Digital at 10K Projects), and serial tech entrepreneur Scott Lewis, prairy launches with staff in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and Atlanta.

At launch, the label’s roster includes Dylan Espeseth, .idk., Ri Wavey, Nicole Amoroso, and yurms, as well as imprint partnerships with TRENCH HOUSE and others.

“The system is broken, and we think there’s a better way,” said Scott Lewis, prairy co-founder. “The music industry is accustomed to schedules set by the month—we prefer to get things done in days, not weeks.”