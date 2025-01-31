Concord Acquires Publishing Catalog of Songwriter And Musician Johnny McDaid

(CelebrityAccess) — Concord, the independent music company, announced it has acquired a stake in the song catalog of songwriter, musician, and producer, Johnny McDaid.

Best known as a multi-instrumentalist and a member of the band Snow Patrol, McDaid has also written hits for artists such as Ed Sheeran, P!nk, Lewis Capaldi, Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, Zara Larsson, Alicia Keys, Jung Kook, Rag ’n’ Bone Man, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw, among others.

His catalog of hits includes “Photograph,” “Shivers,” and “Bad Habits,” from Ed Sheeran and BTS’s “Permission to Dance,” to name a few.

As part of this worldwide publishing deal, Concord will also represent McDaid’s future works.

The full terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the agreement was negotiated on behalf of Concord by Reed Smith LLP. McDaid was represented by Michael Poster and Claire Hoffman of Michelman & Robinson, LLP, along with his business manager, Kevin McCullough and his lawyer, Willie Ryan.

“These songs that I am honored to have been a part of creating, are some of the most important things in the world to me. I am very glad that they have found a home at Concord Music Publishing, and I am excited to work with the team there, now and in the future,” McDaid said.

“Johnny is a true artist. His songwriting, whether with his band or for other artists, is both personal and universal,” said Jim Selby, Chief Publishing Officer at Concord. “His catalog to this point has reached incredible heights, culturally resonating around the world. We’re thrilled to represent some of his iconic works and honored to partner with Johnny for the future.”