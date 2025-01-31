The Weeknd Announces North American Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist The Weeknd announced the details of a brand new stadium tour set to hit major venues across North America in 2025.

The tour is scheduled to get under way at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ, on May 9th with dates scheduled through the summer before wrapping at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, on September 3rd.

Along the way, The Weeknd is slated to perform major market shows such as SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Rapper Playboi Carti is lined up to provide support on most the dates of the run.

News of the tour follows the release on Friday of The Weeknd’s much-anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO / Republic Records. Marking the finaol chapter of The Weeknd’s trilogy, the new album follows his smash hits After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM(2022) and helped to propel the Canadian recording artist to rarefied territory as first artist in history to have 27 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify, with more than 118 million monthly listeners on the platform.

THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri May 09 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sat May 24 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Fri May 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Thu Jun 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue Jun 10 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sat Jun 14 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Sat Jun 21 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Wed Jun 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium*

Thu Jun 26 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium*

Sat Jul 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Tue Jul 08 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sat Jul 12 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Tue Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sat Jul 19 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Thu Jul 24 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Sun Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Mon Jul 28 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Sat Aug 02 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium

Tue Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Fri Aug 15 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun Aug 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Wed Aug 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sat Aug 30 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Wed Sep 03 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

*Without Playboi Carti