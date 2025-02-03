Beyoncé Wins Album of The Year At The 2025 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Beyoncé proved once again why she is the Queen B at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday night, taking home the trophies for Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year for her country-crossover hit Cowboy Carter.
Entering the night with an impressive 11 nominations, Beyoncé also won Best Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on II Most Wanted.
Rapper and activist Kendrick Lamar claimed Grammys for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, along with Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, all for his smash hit Not Like Us.
Rising pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter was named Best New Artist of the year, and Short n’ Sweet won Best Pop Vocal Album. These wins capped off what was a breakout year for Carpenter in 2024, which included a successful tour and her biggest hit to date, Espresso.
The Beatles claimed their first Grammy in more than a decade when their hit Now and Then won Best Rock Performance. The song, which had been unfinished for decades, was completed by an AI system and released in November 2023. It went on to become the band’s first #1 hit in 54 years.
Special honorees of the night included Alicia Keys, who was presented with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, an honor recognizing the contributions of artists whose body of work has had a significant influence on the industry.
Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah returned for the fifth consecutive year as the host of the event.
The Grammys too place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and aired live on CBS and were streamed on Paramount+.
A partial list of the 2025 Grammy Award winners. The full list can be found here.
- Record of the Year
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
- Album of the Year
“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé
- Song of the Year
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
- Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
- Best Pop Vocal Album
“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter
- Best Pop Solo Performance
“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Die with a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala
- Best Pop Dance Recording
“Von dutch,” Charli XCX
- Best Rap Album
“Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii
- Best Rap Song
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- Best Rap Performance
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
- Best Melodic Rap Performance
“3,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu
- Best R&B Performance
“Made For Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long
- Best R&B Album
“11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown
- Best Traditional R&B Performance
“That’s You,” Lucky Daye
- Best R&B Song
“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
- Best Progressive R&B Album (Tie)
“Why Lawd?,” NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knowledge)
“So Glad to Know You,” Avery Sunshine
- Best Dance Electronic Album
“BRAT,” Charli XCX
- Best Rock Performance
“Now and Then,” The Beatles
- Best Rock Album
“Hackney Diamonds,” The Rolling Stones
- Best Remixed Recording
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
- Best Americana Performance
“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell
- Best American Roots Song
“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters
- Best Americana Album
“Trail of Flowers,” Sierra Ferrell
- Best Bluegrass Album
“Live Vol 1.,” Billy Strings
- Best Folk Album
“Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
- Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a
- Best Gospel Performance/Song
“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton, featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr. G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Naomi Raine, songwriters.
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans, Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters
- Best Gospel Album
“More Than This,” CeCe Winans
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Artist
“Heart of a Human,” DOE
- Best Roots Gospel Album
“Church,” Cory Henry
- Best Country Album
“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé
- Best Country Solo Performance
“It Takes A Woman,” Chris Stapleton
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“II MOST WANTED,” Beyoncé, featuring Miley Cyrus
- Best Country Song
“The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- Best Music Video
“American Symphony”
- Best American Roots Performance
“Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell
- Best Traditional Blues Album
“Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet
- Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Mileage,” Ruthie Foster
- Best Latin Pop Album
“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira
- Best Música Urbana Album
“Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente
- Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?,” Rawayana
- Best Global Music Performance
“Bemba Colora,” Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar
- Best Jazz Vocal Album
“A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy
- Songwriter of the Year, non-classical
Amy Allen
- Producer of the Year, non-classical
Daniel Nigro
- Producer of the Year, classical
Elaine Martone
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part II
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein,” Bradley Cooper and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
- Best Comedy Album
“Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle
- Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Alicia Keys