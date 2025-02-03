Beyoncé Wins Album of The Year At The 2025 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Beyoncé proved once again why she is the Queen B at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday night, taking home the trophies for Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year for her country-crossover hit Cowboy Carter.

Entering the night with an impressive 11 nominations, Beyoncé also won Best Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on II Most Wanted.

Rapper and activist Kendrick Lamar claimed Grammys for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, along with Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, all for his smash hit Not Like Us.

Rising pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter was named Best New Artist of the year, and Short n’ Sweet won Best Pop Vocal Album. These wins capped off what was a breakout year for Carpenter in 2024, which included a successful tour and her biggest hit to date, Espresso.

The Beatles claimed their first Grammy in more than a decade when their hit Now and Then won Best Rock Performance. The song, which had been unfinished for decades, was completed by an AI system and released in November 2023. It went on to become the band’s first #1 hit in 54 years.

Special honorees of the night included Alicia Keys, who was presented with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, an honor recognizing the contributions of artists whose body of work has had a significant influence on the industry.

Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah returned for the fifth consecutive year as the host of the event.

The Grammys too place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and aired live on CBS and were streamed on Paramount+.

A partial list of the 2025 Grammy Award winners. The full list can be found here.