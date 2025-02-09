Donald Trump Seeks to Overhaul Kennedy Center Leadership, Appoints Himself as Chairman

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – President Donald Trump has announced plans to overhaul the board of trustees at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Kennedy Center), including appointing himself as chairman. This unprecedented move has raised concerns about potential political influence on the center’s operations.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, President Trump declared, “At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.” He further announced his intention to appoint himself as chairman, stating, “We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!”

The Kennedy Center responded by stating that while a new administration can replace board members, such a move is unprecedented. The center emphasized its history of bipartisan support and public-private partnership, noting that board chairs are elected by the center’s board members as dictated by its governance established by Congress.

This development marks a significant shift in the Kennedy Center’s leadership, traditionally characterized by artistic independence. The potential for increased political influence on the center’s programming and operations has raised concerns among artists and patrons alike.

As this situation unfolds, stakeholders are closely monitoring the implications for the Kennedy Center’s future direction and its role in the nation’s cultural landscape.