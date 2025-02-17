Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Alex Wagner-MSNBC, ‘Trumpland w/Alex Wagner’ Podcast

Alex Wagner
Alex Wagner (Rhododendrites, CC BY-SA 4.0
Paul Mecurio
A deep dive with Alex about her newest project, the podcast – “Trumpland.” On “Trumpland with Alex Wagner,” Alex travels the country talking with the people on the frontlines of Trump’s policies and promises. For the first 100 days of the new administration, she will be in the field to bring you conversations you can’t always find on TV. Alex gives us an incredibly interesting, revealing and unique take on the world of Trump you will not hear anywhere else. AND PLEASE LEAVE A NICE REVIEW AND RATING OF THE PODCAST AND SUBSCRIBE. I would greatly appreciate it and so would my family!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/alex-wagner-msnbc-trumpland-w-alex-wagner-podcast/id1118318083?i=1000690380005

