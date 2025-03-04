Legends Names Brett Parker As CFO And COO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Legends today announced that Brett Parker has been appointed Chief Financial

Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the combined Legends and ASM Global business. A seasoned executive with

extensive experience in strategic finance and business operations, Parker joins Legends after more than two decades

as an executive leader at Lucky Strike Entertainment, where he transformed the business from a single entertainment

center location into a public company with hundreds of locations across North America.

Dan Levy, CEO of Legends, said, “Brett brings exceptional experience in finance and operations, further enhancing

our leadership team to deliver the best for our partners and their fans and guests. His track record in scaling businesses and driving strategic growth will be invaluable as we bring together Legends and ASM Global and expand our global impact.”

Parker arrives at Legends during a period of significant growth and opportunity following the August 2024 acquisition

of ASM Global. As the companies integrate into a single entity, Parker will oversee all financial operations and

planning while playing a vital role in developing and driving company strategy to ensure long-term success.

Parker added, “I’m thrilled to join Legends at such a pivotal time in the company’s evolution. The combination of

Legends and ASM Global present an unparalleled opportunity to redefine the live experience industry, and I look

forward to working with Dan and the entire team to build on the company’s momentum.”

Before joining Legends, Parker held several senior positions, including Executive Vice Chairman, President, and

CFO at Lucky Strike Entertainment, previously known as Bowlero Corp. Over the past 24 years, he contributed to

the company’s growth from one location to more than 360 venues across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, establishing

it as one of the world’s premier location-based entertainment companies. Parker guided the business through

significant acquisitions, such as AMF, Brunswick Bowling, Bowl America, and Lucky Strike Entertainment, and

oversaw high-value financial transactions, including the sale of Bowlero in 2017 and its public offering in 2021. He

served as CFO from 2002 to 2023 and added the role of President from 2020 to 2023 before transitioning to Executive

Vice Chairman of the Board. A Cornell University graduate from the Dyson School of Management, Parker also

acted as Chairman of the Professional Bowlers Association and was a board member of Qubica AMF.