Musicians On Call Promotes 11 Staff Members

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering the healing power of music in healthcare settings, has announced the promotion of 11 team members across various departments. These advancements underscore MOC’s commitment to enhancing its programs and expanding its reach.

Promotions:

Katy Epley : Elevated to Chief Operating Officer, Epley will oversee daily operations and ensure high-quality services and sound business practices.

: Elevated to Chief Operating Officer, Epley will oversee daily operations and ensure high-quality services and sound business practices. Elizabeth Black : Promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations, Black will manage finance, technology, legal, and human resource processes.

: Promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations, Black will manage finance, technology, legal, and human resource processes. Nicole Rivera : Now serving as Vice President of Innovation, Rivera will lead the development of new programs and initiatives.

: Now serving as Vice President of Innovation, Rivera will lead the development of new programs and initiatives. PJ Cowan : As Director of Programs, Cowan will oversee program implementation and volunteer coordination.

: As Director of Programs, Cowan will oversee program implementation and volunteer coordination. Tarah Duarte : Promoted to Director of Corporate Partnerships, Duarte will manage relationships with corporate partners.

: Promoted to Director of Corporate Partnerships, Duarte will manage relationships with corporate partners. Melinda LaFollette : As Director of PR & Events, LaFollette will handle public relations and event planning.

: As Director of PR & Events, LaFollette will handle public relations and event planning. Alli Prestby : Elevated to Creative Director, Prestby will oversee creative strategies and initiatives.

: Elevated to Creative Director, Prestby will oversee creative strategies and initiatives. Torianne Valdez : As Director of Artist Relations, Valdez will manage relationships with artists and talent.

: As Director of Artist Relations, Valdez will manage relationships with artists and talent. Audrey Jadwisiak : Promoted to Senior Program Manager, Jadwisiak will coordinate and expand program offerings.

: Promoted to Senior Program Manager, Jadwisiak will coordinate and expand program offerings. Lia Okenkova : As Senior Development Manager, Okenkova will lead fundraising efforts and donor relations.

: As Senior Development Manager, Okenkova will lead fundraising efforts and donor relations. Sasha Arnkoff: Elevated to Program Manager, Arnkoff will assist in program development and execution.

President & CEO Pete Griffin expressed, “The talent and commitment of Musicians On Call’s team is unmatched, and it’s an honor to recognize these hardworking members through their promotions.” He added, “I am confident that they will continue to take our organization to exciting new levels and will do great things to further our mission of delivering the healing power of music to people who are facing some of the hardest days of their lives.”