WME Revenue Soars In Q4

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – WME capped off 2024 with a surge in revenue, as parent company Endeavor prepares to go private after nearly four years as a publicly traded entity.

Endeavor’s representation segment, led by WME, posted a 17% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $501.6 million in Q4. Growth across talent, music, and sports helped drive the gains.

For the full year, the segment generated $1.7 billion, up 9% from 2023, while adjusted EBITDA hit $405.7 million, a 4% increase.

Overall, Endeavor reported Q4 revenue of $1.6 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA of $277.1 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $237.2 million.

Amid its privatization deal with Silver Lake, Endeavor’s total debt rose by over $400 million to $5.67 billion, while cash on hand grew by $200 million to $1.2 billion.

As part of the transition, Endeavor is selling sports assets PBR, IMG, and On Location to TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE, which remains publicly traded.

CEO Ari Emanuel and other investors are also acquiring the OpenBet platform in a separate private transaction.

“We closed out 2024 with continued momentum reflecting strong demand for premium content and live events,” said Emanuel. “Over the next few months, our focus remains on completing our sale of IMG, On Location, and PBR to TKO; closing our take-private transaction with Silver Lake; and ensuring Endeavor is well-positioned for long-term success in representation.”