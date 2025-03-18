John Legend Announces The ‘Get Lifted’ 20th Anniversary Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — 13-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend announced plans for a major international tour marking the 20th anniversary of his 2004 album debut “Get Lifted.”

The tour kicks off on May 27 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, with additional UK shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London, followed by a run of shows in Europe, concluding on June 14th at the Vaulen Open Air Festival in Stavanger, Norway.

Legend then heads to the U.S. for a North American run, starting with two shows at the Ravinia in Highland Park, IL on August 23 and 24 and concluding at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA on December 9th.

For each show, Legend will perform a selection of fan-favorites, deep cuts and fresh takes on tracks from Get Lifted, including the Grammy-winning “Ordinary People” among others.

Presales for UK/EU dates begin Wednesday, March 19, with general on-sale starting Friday, March 21. North America presales begin Wednesday, March 26, followed by general on-sale Friday, March 28.

Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour Dates:

05/27/25 @ OVO Hydro in Glasgow, UK

05/29/25 @ Co-op Live in Manchester, UK

05/30/25 @ Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, UK

06/01/25 @ The O2 in London, UK

06/02/25 @ Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, NL

06/05/25 @ Accor Arena in Paris, FR

06/07/25 @ Olympiahalle in Munich, DE

06/12/25 @ Heartland Festival in Kværndrup, DK

06/14/25 @ Vaulen Open Air Festival in Stavanger, NO

08/23/25 @ Ravinia in Highland Park, IL

08/24/25 @ Ravinia in Highland Park, IL

09/02/25 @ Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA

09/03/25 @ Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA

09/28/25 @ Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA

10/18/25 @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX

10/19/25 @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Houston, TX

10/21/25 @ Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City, OK

10/23/25 @ Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA

10/24/25 @ Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta, GA

10/26/25 @ Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL

10/28/25 @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL

10/29/25 @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC

10/30/25 @ Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh, NC

11/04/25 @ Barclays Center in New York, NY

11/05/25 @ The Met in Philadelphia, PA

11/07/25 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA

11/08/25 @ Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT

11/10/25 @ Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

11/11/25 @ Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI

11/13/25 @ Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, ON

11/14/25 @ Place Bell in Montreal, QC

11/16/25 @ Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, IN

11/17/25 @ The Factory in St. Louis, MO

11/19/25 @ Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO

11/20/25 @ Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT

11/22/25 @ Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, CA

11/23/25 @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CA

12/03/25 @ Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC

12/05/25 @ WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA

12/07/25 @ Theater of the Clouds in Portland, OR

12/09/25 @ Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA