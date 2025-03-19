Mushroom Group’s Good Life Festival Goes On Hiatus For 2025

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Good Life Presents, Mushroom Group’s Australian music festival for teenagers (ages 13–17), have announced a strategic pause for 2025.

In explaining the decision, organizers cited the increasingly challenging financial landscape for festivals.

“Good Life Presents, Australia’s leading festival tailored exclusively for 13- to 17-year-olds, will not be returning in 2025,” organizers shared in a post on the event’s website. “The decision comes after careful consideration of escalating operational costs and the current regulatory landscape affecting music festivals.”

Launched in 2010, Good Life Presents has brought some of the biggest names in music to Australia over the past decade, including Avicii, The Kid Laroi, Lil Uzi Vert, Marshmello, Skrillex, A$AP Rocky, Lil Tecca, Macklemore, Rudimental, Deadmau5, Martin Garrix, and Lil Pump, among others.

Statement from Good Life Presents Event Director Paul Barbaro:

*”The decision to pause Good Life this year was not made lightly. The rising operational costs associated with event production and stringent festival regulations, particularly in states like New South Wales, have posed significant challenges.

These factors have made it unfeasible to deliver the world-class lineup and experience our attendees have come to expect.

Good Life is more than just a music festival—it’s a rite of passage for Australian teens. Our mission is to create an affordable, drug- and alcohol-free event where young people can safely immerse themselves in live music and entertainment, providing a much-needed space for teens to connect offline.

We’re optimistic about the future and are actively seeking government support while advocating for the reform of overbearing festival regulations.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the fans, artists, partners, and the broader community for their unwavering support over the years and look forward to returning stronger in 2026.”*