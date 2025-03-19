Freya Ridings Sings A Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing UK announced the signing of rising British singer, songwriter, and musician Freya Ridings to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

The creative partnership will cover all of Ridings’ future works, including her upcoming third studio album, which she is currently in the studio completing.

Based in London, Ridings first made her mark on the music industry in 2018 when her song “Lost Without You” became a viral hit ahead of her Brit Award-nominated self-titled debut album.

Since then, she has returned to the charts with hits such as “Castles” and “Weekends” from her critically acclaimed sophomore album, Blood Orange, and has amassed a fan base of more than 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

“It’s such an honour to be signing with Sony Music Publishing. It’s been a dream of mine since I was 19 to sign with them as an artist and songwriter, and I’m very excited to share the music we create together!” Ridings said.

Alex Martin, her manager at AM Mgmt, added: “Freya is a generational talent. The next stage of her career is extremely exciting, and we are thrilled to be working with David, Tim, and the entire Sony Music Publishing team on this next chapter. SMP has long admired Freya’s talent and has shown incredible passion, commitment, and patience—qualities we deeply value and respect, which played a huge role in our decision to partner with them.”

David Ventura, President & Co-Managing Director, UK, and SVP International, Sony Music Publishing, commented:

“For almost a decade, I have been trying to work with Freya simply because her songwriting and voice are hypnotizing. After all this time, it is exciting to finally have the opportunity to be part of her team. Freya’s songwriting is inspired—she has so much to write about, and her work ethic is incredible. New music is just around the corner, and it’s time for Freya’s music to reach new heights.”