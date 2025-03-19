Nominees Announces For The 2024 Libera Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Foundation for Independent Music (FIM) and the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the nominees for the 2025 Libera Awards, celebrating the achievements of artists and industry professionals in the indie music scene.

Now in its 14th year, the 2025 Libera Awards will take place on Monday, June 9, at the historic Gotham Hall in New York City, with support from Merlin.

“Huge congratulations to all the incredibly talented nominees for the 14th annual Libera Awards! As the world’s largest awards show dedicated to the diverse and vibrant world of independent music, the Libera Awards honor both the artists and the industry that champion them. This year’s event promises to be our biggest and best yet, as A2IM proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess, President and CEO of A2IM.

The Libera Awards, presented by Merlin, will serve as the official kickoff to the Indie Week conference, which will take place from June 10 through June 12 at the InterContinental New York Times Square.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Jessica Pratt – Here in the Pitch (Mexican Summer)

Kim Gordon – The Collective (Matador Records)

MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks (ANTI-)

Mk.gee – Rockman (R&R Digital)

Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood (ANTI-)

LABEL OF THE YEAR (15+ employees)

ANTI- Records

Dead Oceans

Mom+Pop

Ninja Tune

Partisan Records

Stones Throw Records

Sub Pop Records

Warp Records

LABEL OF THE YEAR (6-14 employees)

Captured Tracks

City Slang

Fat Possum

Light in the Attic

Mexican Summer

Secret City Records

LABEL OF THE YEAR (5 or fewer employees)

Bayonet Records

Daptone Records

Oh Boy Records

Psychic Hotline

Topshelf Records

True Panther

ALTERNATIVE ROCK RECORD

Being Dead – EELS (Bayonet Records)

Kim Deal – Nobody Loves You More (4AD)

Kim Gordon – The Collective (Matador Records)

Nada Surf – Moon Mirror (New West Records)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God (Play It Again Sam)

AMERICAN ROOTS RECORD

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore – TexiCali (Yep Roc Records)

Fantastic Negrito – Son of a Broken Man (Storefront Records)

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland (Acony Records)

Joe Ely – Driven to Drive (Rack ’Em Records)

MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks (ANTI-)

Swamp Dogg – Blackgrass (Oh Boy Records)

BLUES RECORD

Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love (Provogue Records)

Little Feat – Sam’s Place (Hot Tomato Records)

Ruthie Foster – Mileage (Sun Records)

Shemekia Copeland – Blame It On Eve (Alligator Records)

The Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod Records)

CLASSICAL RECORD

Ensemble Pygmalion, Raphaël Pichon – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (harmonia mundi)

II Divo – XX: 20th Anniversary Album (Il Divo Music)

Isabelle Faust – Britten: Violin Concerto and Chamber Works (harmonia mundi)

Ju-Ping Song – Monad (Starkland)

Kelly Moran – Moves in the Field (Warp Records)

Marc-André Hamelin, Nathalie Forget, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Gustavo Gimeno – Olivier Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie (harmonia mundi)

Michael Torke – Bloom (Ecstatic Records)

SYNC RECORD

Cigarettes After Sex – “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” (It Ends With Us) (Partisan Records)

De La Soul – ”Say No Go” (Civil War) (A.O.I./Chrysalis/Reservoir)

Jamie xx & The Avalanches – “All You Children” (Apple) (Young)

Spoon – ”The Way We Get By” (’A Real Pain’ Trailer) (Matador Records)

Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman – “Right Back to It” (Tracker S1 E6) (ANTI-)

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

Jessica Pratt (Mexican Summer)

Magdalena Bay (Mom+Pop)

Mannequin Pussy (Epitaph)

MJ Lenderman (ANTI-)

Mk.gee (R&R Digital)

Shaboozey (American Dogwood/EMPIRE)

CREATIVE PACKAGING

Aphex Twin – Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition) (Warp Records)

Khruangbin – A LA SALA (Dead Oceans)

Mac DeMarco – Salad Days 10 Year Anniversary Edition (Captured Tracks)

MF DOOM – MM..FOOD (20 Year Anniversary Edition) (Rhymesayers Entertainment)

The Go-Betweens – G Stands For Go-Betweens: Volume 3 (Domino Recording Company)

Various Artists – Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 8 (Sub Pop Records)

DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

FUGA

IDOL

Redeye

Secretly Distribution

Symphonic Distribution

The Orchard

INDEPENDENT CHAMPION

Bandcamp

Infinite Catalog

Marauder

Qobuz

The Bloom Effect

MARKETING GENIUS

IDLES – TANGK (Partisan Records)

Khruangbin – A LA SALA (Dead Oceans)

MF DOOM – MM..FOOD (20 Year Anniversary Edition) (Rhymesayers Entertainment)

MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks (ANTI-)

Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood (ANTI-)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Caravan Palace – “Mirrors” (Le Plan Recordings)

Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster” (XL Recordings)

Justice – “Neverender (starring Tame Impala)” (Because Music)

Porter Robinson – “Cheerleader” (Mom+Pop)

Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman – “Right Back to It” (ANTI-)

Yaeji – “booboo” (XL Recordings)

PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR

Beggars Music

Downtown Music Publishing

Reservoir

Secret City Publishing

Warp Publishing

SELF-RELEASED RECORD OF THE YEAR