Rapper Lil Nas X Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Recording artist Lil Nas X revealed that he has been hospitalized after experiencing a partial paralysis of his face.

In a video posted to his Instagram, the rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, says that he lost control of the right side of his face.

In the video, demonstrated the paralsys with an attempt to smile, telling the camera, “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way.”

He went on to say that he was also unable to laugh correctly.

The video did not share any information about the cause of the paralysis.

Lil Nas X launched his career in music in 2018 and had his first major breakthrough in December 2018 with the release of his crossover country hit “Old Town Road” followed by the release of his debut studio album Montero in 2021.

He’s currently booked to perform at the Outloud Festival in Los Angeles at the end of May.