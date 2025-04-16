The Lowell Folk Festival Announces The Inaugural Lineup For 2025

LOWELL, MASS (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Lowell Folk Festival have announced the initial artist lineup for the 2025 edition of the event.

Set for July 25–27, the festival will take place across multiple stages in and around downtown Lowell, also known as Mill City.

“The Lowell Folk Festival has celebrated the extraordinary spectrum of folk music from around the world for nearly 40 years,” said Art Sutcliffe, Chairman of the Lowell Festival Foundation. “Musicians from Louisiana to Ireland, Colombia to Chicago, Spain to Quebec, and more will share traditions on multiple stages throughout downtown Lowell.”

In addition to music, the festival—the longest-running free folk event in the U.S.—will also feature a curated selection of international cuisine, prepared and served by local nonprofits representing the diverse cultures found across New England.

The festival will also host the Experience Lowell Marketplace, in partnership with Mosaic Lowell, featuring area artists, craft makers, and organizations from around Southern New England.

The Lowell Folk Festival is produced by the Lowell Festival Foundation, City of Lowell, Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce, Greater Lowell Community Foundation, Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lowell National Historical Park, and the National Council for the Traditional Arts.

