Lorrie Morgan Cancels Two Weeks Of Shows Due To A Family Health Emergency

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist and Grand Ole Opry member Lorrie Morgan has canceled all her upcoming shows and appearances for the next two weeks, according to he manager, Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group.

A statement from Morgan’s publicist said that her husband Randy White has been re-admitted to a Tennessee hospital amid ongoing treatment for mouth cancer.

Morgan and White, a Nashville business owner, have been married since 2010.

According to the statement, Pam Tillis has been recruited to fill in for Morgan during affected dates on her current tour with the band Alabama.