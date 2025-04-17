The CMA Announces The Nighttime CMA Fest Lineup For Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — With CMA Fest presented by SoFi set to kick off in June, the Country Music Association has revealed the lineup for three nights of live music at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.

Programming begins on June 5, as CMA teams up with Nashville promoter Whiskey Jam to present a lineup of yet-to-be-announced artists.

On Friday night (June 6), “Jake Owen and Friends” will take the stage, featuring headliner Jake Owen alongside Carter Faith, Max McNown, Lukas Nelson, Wynn Williams, and more.

Country legend Wynonna Judd will headline on Saturday night, leading “Wynonna Judd’s Girls Night Out,” with performances by Madeline Edwards, Sara Evans, and special appearances by Noah Cyrus, The War and Treaty, and others.

All artists perform and appear for free to benefit the CMA Foundation, with a portion of ticket proceeds supporting high-quality music education programs across the United States—making this festival an event that truly gives back.