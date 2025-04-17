The Bearsville Theater Partners With Ticketing Platform CashorTrade

WOODSTOCK, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The historic Bearsville Theater has partnered with the social ticketing platform CashorTrade.

Located near the historic Woodstock festival site, the historic Bearsville Theater re-opened in 2021 after a multi-million dollar refurbishment. Peter Shapiro’s Dayglo Presents took over operation of the theater in 2024.

As part of the partnership, events at the Bearsville Theater will be integrated with CashorTrade’s face-value ticket exchange, allowing fans to buy, sell, or trade tickets without inflated prices or fees, making ticket scalping difficult and reducing the no-show rate for performances, the companies said.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Bearsville Theater into the CashorTrade venue family,” said Brando Rich, CEO and Co-Founder of CashorTrade. “Bearsville has deep roots in the music community, and this partnership reflects a shared commitment to preserving the live music experience for real fans—not scalpers.”

“We’re really excited to team up with CashorTrade to give our fans an easy, secure way to buy or sell tickets at face value,” says Frank Bango, General Manager of Bearsville Theater. “It’s a great way to make sure more people can enjoy the shows they love without overpaying.”