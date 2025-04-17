Report: The Who Appears To Split With Longtime Drummer Zak Starkey

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran British rockers The Who appear to have parted ways with longtime drummer Zak Starkey following the band’s charity gig at Royal Albert Hall in March.

In a statement provided to The Guardian, a spokesperson for The Who said:

“The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.”

Starkey had performed with The Who since 1996, joining John Entwistle and Roger Daltrey for their Daltrey Sings Townshend tour.

A reason for the departure remains unclear, but The Guardian noted that a review of the Royal Albert Hall show pointed to apparent friction between Daltrey and Starkey.

According to a review published in Metro, Daltrey reportedly paused at the start of a song and told the audience:

“To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t. All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry, guys.”

In a statement to People magazine, Starkey acknowledged the split: