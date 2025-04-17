Thrive Music Partners With Kobalt For Publishing Admin

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The dance/electronic label Thrive Music announced a new partnership with independent music publisher Kobalt that includes a publishing administration deal for the label’s existing catalog and future releases.

“As we continue to build Thrive into a full service company, we need partners who will work alongside us to create opportunities for the artists and songwriters we work with,” said Thrive Music Founder Ricardo Vinas. “Laurent Hubert and Jeannette Perez have assembled that global team at Kobalt and we’re excited to be partnering with them for our future.”

Founded by Ricardo Vinas in 1998, Thrive Music has grown to become an influential label in the worlds of electronic and dance music. Since its launch, Thrive has released music from chart-topping artists such as Paul Oakenfold, Deep Dish, Danny Tenaglia, Stee Aoki, Sasha, Ferry Corsten and more.

Recent releases have included ACRAZE’s “Do It To It”, Wuki’s “Edge of Seventeen” and “Sunshine”, Woodcamp’s “Eatin’ Good”, and Tiesto’s “Rule The World”, among others.

“Thrive Music embodies the independent spirit and creative ambitions that we admire at Kobalt,” said Jeannette Perez, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Kobalt. “Ricardo and Carlos and the entire Thrive team have built an important creative incubator for an amazing roster of artists and songwriters. We’re excited to welcome them into the Kobalt family.”

“As we grow in the publishing arena, teaming up with Kobalt lets us dream even bigger—offering creators around the world the services and support to thrive on their own terms”, said Thrive Music’s EVP A&R Carlos Alcala.