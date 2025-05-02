Summerfest Releases 2025 Festival App With 15,000 FREE Tickets Available For Download

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) – The official Summerfest App fueled by Pepsi is now available for FREE download on the Apple or Google Play stores and is a must-have for all fans.

The first 15,000 fans who download the Summerfest App can claim a free one-day admission ticket to Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance valid for the first weekend of the festival on either June 19, June 20, or June 21, from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m., while supplies last, courtesy of Pepsi. (limit of one admission ticket per device, not valid for admission to American Family Insurance Amphitheater concerts).

The Summerfest App is easy to navigate, with the most up-to-date information including:

• Full lineup and schedule with artist information

• Ability to create a personalized schedule and see “what’s hot” with other fans

• Interactive GPS-enabled festival maps – filter by stages, restrooms, charging stations, first aid, and more

• Beverage Map- listing where to find your favorite beverage

The Summerfest App also offers convenient access to digital tickets – patrons can view and transfer festival General Admission, 3-day and 9-day UScellular Passes with ease by following these steps:

• To begin, click “Tickets” followed by “My Wallet” and sign into your account, utilizing the same email used when registering on the Summerfest store

• View your order(s) by clicking “View Details” where a bar code will appear and is ready to be scanned upon entry into the festival. (Bar codes will appear 72 hours prior to the start of the festival)

• To transfer tickets, select tickets to transfer, then enter the recipient’s email and select “submit.”