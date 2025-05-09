Alice In Chains Cancels Tour After Drummer Sean Kinney Suffers A Medical Emergency

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Alt rockers Alice In Chains announced the cancelation of their headlining tour and upcoming festival dates due to a medical emergency.

In a statement shared on social media, the band wrote:

After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and the Alice in Chains headlining shows. While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean’s health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time.

The decision to pull the plug on the tour follows the band’s abrupt cancellation of a performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Thursday night.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, the band said:

After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency. We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Sean Kinney is the band’s co-founding drummer. The band did not provide any additional information about his health condition.