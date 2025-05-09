Kelly White Promoted To A&R Coordinator At Prescription Songs

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Prescription Songs announced the promotion of Kelly White to A&R Coordinator.

White, who is based in Prescription’s Nashville office, will continue to work with the company’s roster of artists, songwriters and producers, including Big Boss Vette, Ryder Johnson, Trent Dabbs, Sean Small, Lauren LaRue and Kelly Sheehan.

A native of Atlanta, White relocated to Nashville to study music at Belmont University. Recent achievements include helping to organize a songwriting camp with Tay Keith’s label Drumatized to spotlight Nashville’s hip-hop scene and is currently planning more camps to continue building a creative community.

“Kelly joined us with an incredible drive that has only grown since becoming a part of our team,” says Chris Martignago, Prescription Songs’ VP of A&R. “Her taste in music represents the diverse music our team strives to support and I’m excited for that to continue on another level with her new role.”

Kelly White adds, “I’m incredibly grateful to the team at Prescription Songs for their support and belief in me. It’s an honor to grow within a company that not only champions creativity and collaboration but also embraces such a diverse range of talent. I feel lucky every day to work alongside such hardworking, talented creatives—both on our team and across our roster—and I’m excited for all that’s ahead.”