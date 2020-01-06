Lady Antebellum Announces Their ‘Ocean 2020 Tour’

(CelebrityAccess) – Seven-time Grammy-winning trio Lady Antebellum have announced details for their upcoming ‘Ocean 2020 Tour.’

Named after their critically acclaimed No. 1 album Ocean (BMLG Records), the tour is slated to kick off on May 21 in Albuquerque, NM at the Isleta Amphitheater, and will make stops in Los Angeles, CA, Hartford, CT, Charlotte, NC, West Palm Beach, FL, Chicago, IL, Toronto, ON, and Dallas, TX, among other cities, before wrapping up on Sept. 12 in Nashville, TN.

Special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae will join the band on the road.

“After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean,” said Charles Kelley. “We’ve missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can’t come fast enough.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Jan. 24 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com.

Lady Antebellum ‘OCEAN 2020 TOUR’ Dates:



5/21/2020 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

5/22/2020 Phoenix, AZ – Ak- Chin Pavilion

5/23/2020 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/28/2020 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

5/29/2020 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

5/30/2020 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

6/13/2020 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

6/14/2020 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/18/2020 Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/19/2020 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

6/20/2020 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/25/2020 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/26/2020 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/27/2020 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/10/2020 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

7/16/2020 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/17/2020 Pittsburgh, PA

7/18/2020 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/23/2020 Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/24/2020 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/25/2020 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

7/31/2020 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/01/2020 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

8/02/2020 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater

8/06/2020 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/07/2020 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/08/2020 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/15/2020 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/16/2020 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/21/2020 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/22/2020 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/27/2020 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

8/28/2020 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/29/2020 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/04/2020 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

9/05/2020 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/06/2020 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/10/2020 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Bowling Arena

9/11/2020 Southaven, MS – Landers Center

9/12/2020 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena