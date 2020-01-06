Lady Antebellum Announces Their ‘Ocean 2020 Tour’
(CelebrityAccess) – Seven-time Grammy-winning trio Lady Antebellum have announced details for their upcoming ‘Ocean 2020 Tour.’

Named after their critically acclaimed No. 1 album Ocean (BMLG Records), the tour is slated to kick off on May 21 in Albuquerque, NM at the Isleta Amphitheater, and will make stops in Los Angeles, CA, Hartford, CT, Charlotte, NC, West Palm Beach, FL, Chicago, IL, Toronto, ON, and Dallas, TX, among other cities, before wrapping up on Sept. 12 in Nashville, TN.

Special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae will join the band on the road.

“After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean,” said Charles Kelley. “We’ve missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can’t come fast enough.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Jan. 24 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com.

Lady Antebellum ‘OCEAN 2020 TOUR’ Dates:

5/21/2020  Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
5/22/2020  Phoenix, AZ – Ak- Chin Pavilion
5/23/2020  San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
5/28/2020  Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
5/29/2020  Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
5/30/2020  Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
6/13/2020  Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
6/14/2020  Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
6/18/2020  Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
6/19/2020  Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
6/20/2020  Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
6/25/2020  Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
6/26/2020  Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
6/27/2020  Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/10/2020  Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
7/16/2020  Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/17/2020  Pittsburgh, PA
7/18/2020  Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
7/23/2020  Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
7/24/2020  Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
7/25/2020  Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
7/31/2020  Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
8/01/2020  Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
8/02/2020  West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater
8/06/2020  Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
8/07/2020  Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/08/2020  Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
8/15/2020  St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/16/2020  Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/21/2020  Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
8/22/2020  Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
8/27/2020  Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
8/28/2020  Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
8/29/2020  Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
9/04/2020  Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
9/05/2020  Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
9/06/2020  Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
9/10/2020  Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Bowling Arena
9/11/2020  Southaven, MS – Landers Center
9/12/2020  Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

