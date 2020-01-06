Dierks Bentley’s Comedic ’90s Cover Band Hot Country Knights Signs With UMG Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Dierks Bentley’s comedic ’90s cover band, Hot Country Knights, has inked a worldwide recording deal with Universal Music Group Nashville.

“Some artists out there tried to put the ‘O’ back in country, that was a thing for a while…. but what it’s really missing is the ‘T,’” said frontman Douglas “Doug” Douglason (Bentley’s porn star turned country singer alter ego) in a statement. “Country music has Low-T right now…it could use a pick me up, if you know what I mean. Those record label people over at Universal finally realized that only the Knights could be up to a task this big and hard.”

The group, which was formed in 2015 and blends comedy with covers of songs by popular ‘90s country artists including Clint Black, Alan Jackson, and John Michael Montgomery, among others, says it plans to “bring real ’90s country music back to a format that’s been drowning in male sensitivity, cashmere cardigan sweaters and programed drum loops.”

The band’s five other members (who are all a part of Bentley’s touring band) each have their own alias and elaborate backstory and are known for sporting mullets and ’90s fashions.

You can check out a video of the group’s signing below: