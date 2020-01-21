Paradigm Agency Cuts 30 Staff Positions, Primarily In Music Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Paradigm has laid off about 30 agents and support staff, according to Deadline.

The cuts, which reportedly took place Friday, primarily impacted the music side of the agency.

While there has been some speculation that the cuts were made in connection to Paradigm’s near merger with UTA last year, industry insiders familiar with the situation told the outlet that this was not the case. Sources also reportedly said that the layoffs were not due to Paradigm’s ongoing issues with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) over packaging fees, but rather meant to streamline the agency’s administrative operations and reduce overlap caused by its acquisitions in the music space.

Paradigm, which has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, and other cities, currently employs upwards of 700 people.