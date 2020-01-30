Schubert Music, The Orchard Launch 10 New Independent Record Labels

(HYPEBOT) – Schubert Music, the holding company for the Schubert Music Publishing group, is launching ten independent record labels distributed by The Orchard.

Thomas Thyssen, who joined Schubert from Universal Music in 2018, has been promoted to Managing Director of Schubert Music Agency GmbH, based in Germany, and Head of Recorded Music. He will oversee management of the new label structure and reports directly to Schubert Music CEO Andreas Schubert.

The launch includes ten specialty record labels ranging from “Alternative to Pop via Dance and Post-Punk to Latin.” The label heads include industry veterans Daryl Bamonte (Schubert Music UK, London), Bill Murphy (Schubert Music US, Los Angeles), Michael Pagnotta (Schubert Music US, New York), Eric Burton (General Manager Hardbeat Promotion + Celsius Management, Hamburg), Sebastián Ruiz-Tagle (Schubert Music, A&R Manager Spain + Latin America) and Markus Schmidt (Pump It Suzi, Labelhead, Frankfurt am Main).

Also included are established labels Unique Records from Duesseldorf, with a focus on Psychedelic and Garage and run by Ina Schulz (Schubert Music Germany), as well as Paris’s Bruit Blanc from Paris, managed by Matthieu Chabaud (Schubert Music France).

Andreas Schubert (Schubert Music, CEO):

“It has always been our aim to offer the artists associated with us as comprehensive a service as possible. Self-releases have sometimes been included, but now we have decided to completely re-organize the label area. With central management under Thomas Thyssen, who has headed our Berlin office since 2018, and decentralized, clearly specialized labels, we want to set new impulses and in combination with our other services, such as publishing, management and booking, be an attractive label alternative for artists from various genres. We found the perfect partner in The Orchard. Manlio not only understood and supported our ideas from the first moment, his team was also able to demonstrate the benefits of working together very clearly.”

Schubert Music has 13 international offices covering 29 territories. First signings and a detailed overview of the label structure will be announced promptly.