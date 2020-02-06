Dead & Company Announce Summer Stadium Tour For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company announced they will be kicking off their 2020 summer tour with two shows at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado on July 10 & 11.

The 17-date summer will also hit stadiums across the U.S., including two shows at the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago; one night at Atlanta’s Truist Park; a performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and two nights at Boston’s Fenway Park on August 7th & 8th.

Comprised of longtime Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, as well as former Allman Brothers bassist Oteil Burbridge, Ratdog’s Jeff Chimenti, and John Mayer, the group formed in 2015 after the iconic jam band The Grateful Dead wrapped their touring career.

Having toured consistently since its 2015 debut, the band has grossed an impressive $255.5 million, with 2.8 million tickets sold across 149 reported shows.

As part of their upcoming tour, the band has committed to a carbon offset program via Reverb’s unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year’s tour – including one of the biggest sources of emissions – fan travel to and from shows. These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund projects around the world that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, a statement from the band said.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14.

Dead & Co Summer Tour 2020:

Fri-Jul-10 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Sat-Jul-11 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Mon-Jul-13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis

Wed-Jul-15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri-Jul-17 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

Sat-Jul-18 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

Mon-Jul-20 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed-Jul-22 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri-Jul-24 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat-Jul-25 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Mon-Jul-27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wed-Jul-29 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sat-Aug-01 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Mon-Aug-03 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed-Aug-05 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri-Aug-07 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sat-Aug-08 Boston, MA Fenway Park