Mumford & Sons’ Team And Legendary Manager Peter Rudge Announced As Keynotes For ILMC

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The team for Mumford & Sons, as well as artist manager Peter Rudge, are lined up to keynote this year’s International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

Rudge, who has managed rock icons such as The Who, the Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, Duran Duran, Madness, Ray Davies, Anastacia, James, Imelda May, and Ball & Boe will be interviewed by The Breakfast Meeting host Ed Bicknell, a noted talent exec in his own right.

Team Mumford & Sons including founding band member and venue owner Ben Lovett along with Adam Tudhope (Everybody’s), and booking agent Lucy Dickins (WME) will be interviewed by Radio X DJ John Kennedy as part of the finale of the of Futures Forum, the final day of ILMC programmed by and for young industry executives.

Promoter 101 founder Dan Steinberg and CAA’s Summer Marshall are also lined up to discuss the perfect working relationship in Promoter & Agent Blind Date.

ILMC’s scheduled guest speakers for 2020 also include luminaries such as CAA co-head Emma Banks, UTA’s head of global music David Zedeck, Live Nation’s executive president of international touring Phil Bowdery and SVP Marketing Jackie Wilgar, Book My Show CEO Ashish Hemrajani, AEG President & CEO Alex Hill, Oak View Group co-chair Jessica Koravos & O2’s head of sponsorship Gareth Griffiths.

Expanded to two hotels for the first time in 2020, ILMC will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel and The Baglioni Hotel in London from 3-6 March.

The invitation-only event sells out annually, with 1,200 delegates from 60+ markets attending the main conference, and a total of around 2,000 professionals expected at ILMC events across the week.