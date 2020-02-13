NACPA Elects Another Planet Entertainment’s Allen Scott As Board President

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The North American Concert Promoters Association held its annual meeting in Los Angeles on February 4th where they elected Another Planet Entertainment’s Allen Scott as the President of the organization’s board of directors.

The organization also added four additional board members for 2020, including AEG’s Brent Fedrizzi and John Valentino; Live Nation’s Anthony Nicolaidis and Jodi Goodman.

Along with the elections, the meeting included an extensive conversation between NACPA members and Chris Woltman of Element 1 Music, manager of Twenty One Pilots, Half*Alive, NF and Taylor Janzen.

The wide-ranging discussion touched on numerous industry-facing topics, including artist development, touring, secondary ticketing, agency relations, social media, and the impact of streaming services, as well as the future of the live touring industry.