Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis Says The Festival Will Try For Gender-Balanced Lineups

(CelebrityAccess) — Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis, daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis, says the legendary music fest will try to achieve a gender-balanced lineup.

“Our future has to be 50/50,” Eavis told the BBC’s Radio 1 Newsbeat.

“It’s a challenge. Everyone’s finding it hard – but the acts are there,” Eavis added, conceding that the festival’s past lineups have been a bit chromosomally one-sided

“When I look back at past Glastonbury line-ups, I realized it’s always been male-heavy,” she told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

“Unless you consciously change and really address it, then it will stay the same because we’re always going to be flooded with male acts.”

Gender-balanced lineups have become a popular point of discussion in the world of music festivals in recent months. Earlier this week, The 1975 frontman Matt Healy pledged that the band will only perform at festivals with gender-balanced lineups.