Ticketmaster Acquires Taiwanese Ticketing Service Tixcraft, Launches Ticketmaster Singapore

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster announced it is expanding in Asia through the acquisition of ticketing service Tixcraft in Taiwan and the launch of a new regional office, Ticketmaster Singapore.

Founded in 2014 by KT Chiu, Tixcraft has grown to become one of Taiwan’s leading ticketing services in the region. KT Chiu, who currently serves as Tixcraft’s Managing Director, will remain at the company, taking on the role of Managing Director for Ticketmaster Taiwan.

Ticketmaster’s launch in Singapore follows last December’s announcement that the company had successfully secured a seat as one of three ticket vendors promoters can select for events at Singapore’s Sports Hub.

The Sports Hub complex includes the 55,000 capacity National Stadium, Singapore’s primary major concert venue, the 12,000 capacity Indoor Stadium, as well as 3,000 capacity Arena and a number of other facilities.

“By acquiring market leaders Tixcraft in Taiwan and launching in Singapore, we have established two great bases with talented teams to support the bourgeoning live entertainment scene in south east Asia. We are introducing greater levels of service and choice to event organizers across the region and can now provide fans with seamless access to our worldwide marketplace of events,” said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster International.

The addition of the Singapore office now means that Ticketmaster has a presence in 32 different countries around the world, Ticketmaster said.

Live Nation also revealed that Chad Phillips, former Managing Director for APACTix, has named to the newly created role of Managing Director Ticketmaster Asia.

“Over recent years, the live industry across Asia has seen some immense growth and right now is the perfect time to welcome Ticketmaster to Taiwan and Singapore. I’m hugely excited to be joining the team and look forward to managing the rollout of the world’s most innovative ticketing marketplace,” Phillips said.