Arielle Aslanyan Named Director Of Publicity At The Syndicate

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment marketing agency The Syndicate announced that Arielle Aslanyan has been hired as the company’s new Director of Publicity.

In her new role, Aslanyan will oversee the Syndicate’s press campaigns and new business opportunities for the division, reporting to Senior Director Brendan Bourke

Aslanyan is no stranger to the world of public relations with almost two decades in the industry. Her previous roles include a stint as an artist manager with Azoff Music, where she worked with Velvet Revolver and Stone Temple Pilots.

She also worked in brand partnerships, contributing to campaigns for Slash, Linkin Park, Kanye West, Enrique Iglesias and played an instrumental role in the launch of Direct TV’s Guitar Center Sessions and Lollapalooza International.

She then relocated to New York for a role at Sony Music, overseeing album campaigns for Travis Scott, Ciara, and Future as well as publicity and partnership directives for The Lone Bellow, Lord Huron, Courtney Barnett, Lucius, and Ingrid Michaelson.

“We’re very excited to have a talent like Arielle joining our team,” says Bourke. “She brings experience, real thoughtfulness and the passion for artists, music and pop culture, that we strive to bring to all of our projects here at The Syndicate.”