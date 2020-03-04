Live Nation Takes A Stake In Simon Tikhman & Kevin “Chief” Zaruk’s The Core Entertainment

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced it has made an investment into a The Core Entertainment, a new music management and investment vehicle launched by veteran artist manager Kevin “Chief” Zaruk and entrepreneur Simon Tikhman.

The Core Entertainment will provide resources and infrastructure support for select talent managers, enabling them to expand their business, as well as looking for opportunities to form joint ventures with athletes, invest in technology, and develop TV and Film projects.

“Chief and I view the industry the same way,” said Tikhman, Co-Founder and CEO, The Core Ent. “We both operate by leveraging relationships and resources across industries to create unique and lucrative opportunities.”

“There are so many artists and entrepreneurs with the talent and determination to disrupt their industries,” added Co-Founder Zaruk. “The Core offers our clientele the resources, exposure and capitol needed to scale and evolve. We look forward to leveraging our support from Michael Rapino and the vast resources from Live Nation to further expand our reach and influence.”

“We are always looking to partner with entrepreneurs who have vision,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. “Chief and Simon have it in spades and we are excited to work with them to innovate in this quickly changing business.”

Both Tikhman and Zaruk come to the new joint venture from different business backgrounds. Zaruk is an established artist manager and a founding partner of Nashville-based Big Loud. His clients include established artists such as Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane, and Dallas Smith as well as newcomers such as Hardy. Zaruk began his career in the industry as a tour manager for Canadian rock legends Nickelback.

Tikhman has a multidisciplinary background, starting his professional career developing mobile applications for sports and entertainment figures before venturing into the liquor industry with the founding of Simont Enterprises that included a distillery in France.

He’s also invested in a portfolio of companies that includes Glympse, Espresa, Philz Coffee, Exadel, and the e-Sports focused private equity firm, Vision Venture Partners and is a managing partner at the Fund by First Access Entertainment.