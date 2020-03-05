The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Andy Grammer

That’s right, Mr. “Honey, I’m Good.” You’ve got to listen to this if you’re a recording artist, even if you have no idea who Andy Grammer is. We dig down deep into what it’s like to be an artist in today’s niche-focused world. Grammer is a deep-thinker, and he’s also a participant, someone who writes a hundred songs to get two good ones. Andy busked on the Third Street Promenade for years before his breakthrough. Listen to find out how he made it.