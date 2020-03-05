The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Andy Grammer

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
24 0

That’s right, Mr. “Honey, I’m Good.” You’ve got to listen to this if you’re a recording artist, even if you have no idea who Andy Grammer is. We dig down deep into what it’s like to be an artist in today’s niche-focused world. Grammer is a deep-thinker, and he’s also a participant, someone who writes a hundred songs to get two good ones. Andy busked on the Third Street Promenade for years before his breakthrough. Listen to find out how he made it.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post