Trump Announces Stringent New Guidelines Limiting Interaction To Groups Of 10 Or Fewer

(CelebrityAccess) — President Donald Trump on Monday announced strict new guidelines intended to slow the advance of COVID-19, including limiting interactions to groups of fewer than 1 people.

“We have an invisible enemy,” the president said during a news conference on Monday. “This is a bad one. This is a very bad one.”

The guidelines call for people to avoid public places such as bars, restaurants, food courts, and to attend school and work from home as much as possible.

The President also suggested that Americans might be in for the long haul in dealing with the virus, acknowledging that the crisis could last into July or August.

While the guidelines are not enforceable rules, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested that they are a trial that might lead to stricter enforcement.

“It isn’t that these guidelines are now gonna be in effect until July,” he added. “What the president was saying is the trajectory of the outbreak may go until then.”