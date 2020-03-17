Drake Sets New Record, Clocks 208th Song On Hot 100 Chart

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Drake has clocked his 208th song on the Billboard Hot 100, setting a brand new record for the most songs on the chart.

The rapper’s latest track, “Oprah’s Bank Account,” which features DaBaby and Lil Yachty, debuted at No. 89 on the Hot 100 chart this week. The track sees him surpassing the cast of popular teen television show “Glee” (2009-2015), which previously held the record for most songs on the chart with 207.

Drake first charted on the Hot 100 with his 2009 song “Best I Ever Had,” which first appeared on his debut EP, So Far Gone. The song received wide acclaim after it was included on the rapper’s third mixtape of the same name, and again later on his commercial debut album, Thank Me Later, which was released in 2010.

Other Drake songs to top the Hot 100 chart include “One Dance,” “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.” His collaborations with Rihanna — “What’s My Name?” and “Work” — also reached No. 1.