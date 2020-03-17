The Reverend Horton Heat Claims Performing In The Pandemic Is A Constitutional Right

(CelebrityAccess) — While most touring artists have canceled all of their upcoming performances due to coronavirus, rockabilly icon The Reverend Horton Heat is not one of them. Instead, the Rev, AKA Jim Heath, claims that performing is a first amendment right.

Heath’s post drew both praise and criticism from the band’s fans, with some supporters praising his decision, while others fans have pointed out that crowded concerts are quite likely to result in additional deaths due to the spread of the virus.

Heath’s primary reponse to such responses was that he and his band have bills to pay and mouths to feed so the show must go on.

However, Heath’s battle for his constitutional rights hasn’t stopped venues from cancelling or postponing his shows on their own.

On Tuesday, he announced that upcoming performances at Musica in Akron, OH on March 29th and Skully’s Music Diner in Columbus, OH set for March 31st have both been postponed.

An April 2nd show at the The City Center in Champaign, IL has been canceled completely.