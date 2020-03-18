Recording Academy & MusiCares Launch ‘COVID-19 Relief Fund’ To Aid Music Industry Professionals In Need

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Recording Academy and its charitable arm MusiCares have announced the COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist musicians and those across the music industry who’ve been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged $1 million to the fund, which is also currently accepting contributions from the public.

Commenting on the organization’s donation, Harvey Mason Jr., the interim CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement: “Event cancellations are at unprecedented levels and the situation therefore requires an unprecedented response. Many people in the industry are now in crisis, not knowing what the future holds or having to deal with dire commercial realities. We are asking the entire industry to stand with us to support the musicians, artists and professionals who are the bedrock and the future of our music community.”

MusiCares Chair Steve Boom, added: “The music industry is built on the work of musicians, artists, and music professionals. It is in times like these, that the industry needs to come together to support those who are struggling, particularly those who rely on touring incomes to survive. We know this fund will need to be significant. We will not be able to do it alone, and that’s why we are asking the entire music community including labels, streaming services, and anyone who is able to join us in this important effort. We’re all in when the good times roll, and it’s important that we’re all in when times are tough, too.”

For more information or to apply to receive aid from the COVID-19 Relief Fund click HERE.

Earlier this morning, the GRAMMY Museum also announced that it will be debuting never-before-released digital Public Programs from their archive while the facility, which is located Los Angeles, is closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Museum’s Public Programs digital series features intimate sit-down interviews with artists and musicians in its 200-seat Clive Davis Theater. The first round of artists to be featured include Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Bob Newhart, Brandi Carlile, Greta Van Fleet, Kool & The Gang, Larkin Poe, Scarypoolparty, X Ambassadors, and Yola.

The Museum will also be releasing exhibit slideshows that will feature past exhibitions every Friday, beginning this Friday, March 20 with X: 40 Years Of Punk in Los Angeles followed by next Friday, March 27 with Take Me Out To The Ball Game: Popular Music And The National Pastime.

Additionally, the Museum will release educational content and lesson plans via its website and digital platforms during the closure.