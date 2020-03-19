Music Artists Coalition Calls On The Government To Help The Music Industry

The Music Artists Coalition has joined the call for the Federal Government to throw a financial lifeline to the music industry as it grapples with the wide-ranging financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, which was signed by numerous internationally recognized touring artists and high-power industry figures, highlights the severe impact of the sudden cessation of the international concert business for hundreds of thousands of people in the industry.

Signatories include Irving Azoff, Bill Silva, Michelle Lewis, Lizzo, Adam Dorn, Bernie Taupin, Dave Matthews, and Coran Capshaw.

The letter in full.

Dear President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin:

The Music Artists Coalition (MAC) appreciates the bipartisan efforts underway to address the severe economic impact on millions of Americans because of COVID-19. As economic relief efforts are finalized, MAC believes it is essential that support is reserved for the hundreds of thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on the live music business.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, all concerts and events have been cancelled indefinitely. As a result, the concert business is as drastically and negatively impacted as the airlines and the hospitality industries, despite a lack of media attention. The men and women who work tirelessly to bring live music to fans are unable to work from home and have no alternative means of supporting themselves and their families.

The cancellation of concerts, tours, and festivals means that the musicians and crews who make every concert a special experience for music fans are now out of a job and have no other way to pay rent or put food on the table. Concerts are not just about the headliner: the foundation of live music are the touring musicians, truck and bus drivers, stagehands, production teams, crews who handle lighting, sound, equipment, security, and so many others do not have any option for work as there are no live events for the foreseeable future.

The cancellation of concerts, festivals, and tours has brought an abrupt end to income for hundreds of thousands of people. For these dedicated individuals, it is not an unwillingness, but an inability, to work, when all concerts, tours, and recording sessions are cancelled or indefinitely postponed. While some concerts will be rescheduled, it is inevitable that many will be cancelled and unable to find a venue in which to perform when this crisis has passed.

The music industry is facing an existential threat that is unprecedented – the touring business as we know it has disappeared without warning and without a safety net for hundreds of thousands of people. MAC believes the impacted people in the music industry are one of the groups most in need of government assistance.

Thank you for leading the fight to ensure Americans are able to pay their bills and survive these trying times.