I.M.P. Launches The Family Fund To Support Hourly Workers

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Independent venue operator and concert promoter I.M.P. announced its plan to assist their hourly employees to grapple with the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the launch of the I.M.P. Family Fund.

I.M.P announced the launch of its Family Fund, which is aimed at throwing a financial lifeline to its hourly workers. I.M.P. has invited its customers to purchase gift cards for future shows, food, and beverage and pledged to match the gift card purchase with a donation to the Family Fund.

I.M.P. also said that for workers with a health plan through the company, I.M.P. will cover the employee contribution while the venues are closed.

As well, I.M.P. will allow customers to donat refunds to canceled or postponed shows to the Family Fund, and salaried employees will also have an opportunity to donate a portion of their salary to help their hourly comrades.

I.M.P. also launched a food pantry to help ensure that hourly workers have access to food during the shutdown and is looking to identify projects at its venues that can be completed by employees during the enforced outage.

“We can’t wait to open again so all of our music fans, employees and artists can come back and we can be together again,” a rep for I.M.P. said.