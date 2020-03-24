Stubhub Staff Hit By Layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, sources told CelebrityAccess that Stubhub had furloughed as much as 67% of their workforce, leaving less than 150 staffers working at the secondary ticket marketplace amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An internal email seen by a source stated that Stubhub expected the layoffs to last until “at least June.”

In a statement to CelebrityAccess, a spokesperson for Stubhub said: “Given the impact of the coronavirus on the live-events industry, we have made the difficult but responsible decision to furlough a portion of our employee base. We continue to support our customers and partners and look forward to a time when we are able to return to the joy of live events and the special, human connections that come with them.”

Based in San Francisco, Stubhub is one of the leading ticket resale platforms in the world.

Late last year, rival secondary market service Viagogo announced plans to acquire Stubhub from their corporate parents eBay for $4.05 billion, with the sale completing last month.