John Prine In Critical Condition With COVID-19

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning bluegrass and country legend John Prine has been hospitalized in critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released by his family on social media, a spokesperson said that Prine had been hospitalized on Thursday and was in critical condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Prine (@john_prine) on Mar 29, 2020 at 2:19pm PDT

On March 19th, Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, announced that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and said she has been quarantining herself apart from her husband.

At the time, she also said that Prine had been tested for the virus but that the test was indeterminate.

Prine, who is 73, has been nominated for 11 different Grammy Awards, winning Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1986 for The Missing Years and then again in 2005 for Fair & Square.