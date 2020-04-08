117 Entertainment Announces The Launch Of 117 Music Label Services Division

(CelebrityAccess) — Music marketing, publicity, and branding firm 117 Entertainment announced the launch of a new digital distribution and label services division, 117 Music.

117 Music, launched through a partnership with The Orchard, will distribute 117 Entertainment’s existing publicity roster and will service its established management and artist development company and live entertainment division.

The new division will also offer services that include marketing and sync as well.

The first releases on 117 Music will be from the southern rock and country group Scooter Brown Band, California-based female trio, Honey County and country and western singer/songwriter, Paul Bogart.

117’s Max DaCosta will oversee the new venture, taking on the title of Label Manager in addition to his existing duties at 117 Entertainment as day-to-day Artist Manager.

“As our business grows online more than anywhere else, we got feedback from our clients that they wanted an advanced strategy for rolling out their music releases that included a more comprehensive approach. Thanks to our friends at The Orchard, we will now be able to offer exactly that. After beta-testing the process over the last year, we are excited to launch this offering in full,” said Zach Farnum, President, and CEO.