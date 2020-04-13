Tina Sawtelle Named Executive Director At The Portsmouth Music Hall

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has named its longtime chief financial officer Tina M. Sawtelle as new executive director of the historic 142-year-old theater.

Sawtelle will assume her new duties at the theater effective July 1st, succeeding the venue’s current executive director succeeding Patricia Lynch, who announced she is stepping down after 16 years to pursue other interests.

Sawtelle steps into her new role at a challenging time for the theater, which, like most venues in North America, has been temporarily shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In her five years at The Music Hall, Tina has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills not only in finance but in fundraising, human resource management, marketing and developing strategies for long-term success,” said Music Hall Board President Edwin Garside. “She’s the perfect fit.”

“Having the opportunity to lead this wonderful organization is the professional highlight of my life,” Sawtelle added. “Working at The Music Hall over the last five years has given me the great privilege of working with Patricia Lynch, a legendary industry professional, and the incredibly talented team that she has built.”

Before she joined the Music Hall in 2015, Sawtelle spent 15 years at the University of New Hampshire in a variety of roles, including associate dean of finance and administration, vice president of finance and treasurer for the UNH Foundation and interim associate vice president for alumni relations.

Sawtelle, who is 46 holds a bachelor’s degree in health management and policy and a master’s degree in business from UNH. Sawtelle has a quarter of a century of experience in arts and entertainment, higher education and health care industries.