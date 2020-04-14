Layoffs Hit Billboard, Vibe, THR

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Variety and Deadline on Tuesday reported that layoffs at several Valence media outlets, including Vibe, The Hollywood Reporter, and Billboard are underway.

The layoffs included several senior staff writers and editors at all three publications and are expected to include members of the editorial team as well as other departments, Variety reported.

As well, layoffs impacted other Valence properties, including Dick Clark Productions, where at least eight people faced layoffs, and film and television production company Media Rights Capital.

The layoffs were attributed to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Variety reported.

Several senior staffers, including Vibe Deputy Editor William Ketchum III as well as Billboard writers Chris Payne and Will Gottsegen, confirmed that they had been let go on Twitter.

Today was my last day as deputy editor at @VibeMagazine. My position was eliminated as a result of various layoffs across the parent company in response to the coronavirus. Grateful to have nearly two years with one of the most iconic brands in music/cultural journalism. pic.twitter.com/sCvpzfKdlh — William Ketchum III (@WEKetchum) April 14, 2020