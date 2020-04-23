AdRev Announces Acquisition Of Digital Rights Management Provider Simbals

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AdRev, the comprehensive digital rights management provider, has acquired Simbals, the audio and metadata analytics company based in Bordeaux, France.

The transaction integrates Simbals’ patented audio fingerprinting technology and machine learning-driven analytics into AdRev’s existing technology used by audio rights holders to ensure fair and accurate usage and reporting at scale. Further, the acquisition brings in-house Simbals’ dedicated team of audio and signal analysis researchers and scientists, who will forward new ways to apply audio identification and analysis to better serve the music industry.

According to a release, the integration will further AdRev’s mission of delivering a platform-agnostic solution to help rights holders identify and protect copyrights. Prior to the acquisition, Simbals served as a key technology partner for AdRev.

Noah Becker, Founder and President of AdRev, said: “Matthias, Pascal, Pierre and Florian have built an incredible suite of technology and tools that help empower a thriving, democratic music ecosystem. With the new user generated content platforms regularly emerging, and the need for platforms to meet the changing demands of copyright legislation around the world, the technology developed by Simbals is more important than ever. The entire Simbals team are brilliant, humble, and hard working, and I couldn’t be more pleased to officially welcome them to AdRev.”

Matthias Robine, Founder, Researcher and Product Director of Simbals, added: “All of us at Simbals are excited to build on our existing, collaborative relationship with AdRev. We develop innovative solutions for automatic audio identification, personalized music recommendation and prediction of music-related trends. AdRev is the perfect partner to grow and provide our disruptive solutions to the global music industry.”